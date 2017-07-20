Heat, humidity, and a chance for a few storms

We certainly felt the humidity on Tuesday in Mid-Michigan but it definitely ramped up during the day on Wednesday. We have a chance for thunderstorms again for today, but the surest part of your forecast is the heat and humidity continuing to stick around.

Today & Tonight

A complex of thunderstorms that developed Wednesday night to our west is largely staying off to our south and west this morning. This system may clip a few of our south and southwestern areas this morning, overall most of us should make the morning commute dry.

Despite a bulk of the rain missing us, we will have plenty of cloud cover as you head out and of course the lingering mugginess. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s with dew points well into the 60s making it feel even worse.

Because we're avoiding that activity this morning, we're in a better position to build up some instability this afternoon. With that in mind, scattered thunderstorms will be possible. Of course, our morning cloud cover could also be a limiting factor in building up enough instability.

Beyond this morning, our northern counties along M-55 likely won't see much at all this afternoon. We expect sunshine to breakout in this region first and gradually spread southward through the rest of the day.

We will watch any thunderstorms that develop closely for the possibility of gusty winds and hail. Due to that chance, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal (5%) and Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather this afternoon and evening. For us in Mid-Michigan, this looks to be an afternoon threat.

These are the lowest levels of the severe weather risk chart and suggest severe weather is expected to be isolated. You can find today's severe weather outlook map at the bottom of this article.

By the evening hours, it looks like the threat for thunderstorms diminishes for us and we'll start to see the skies clear. That clearing trend continues into the overnight and we should be able to cool off a bit more into the lower 60s tonight.

