Heat, humidity reign supreme this afternoon

We certainly felt the humidity on Tuesday in Mid-Michigan but it definitely ramped up during the day on Wednesday. We have a chance for thunderstorms again for today, but the surest part of your forecast is the heat and humidity continuing to stick around.

Today & Tonight

Skies are clearing rapidly behind the activity that passed through the state of Michigan this morning. With plenty of sun, temperatures are shooting up into the upper 70s and low 80s as we approach lunchtime. Humidity values are quite oppressive as well with many feeling the upper 60s to even low 70s.

Thunderstorm chances today continue to look less and less likely. Most will not see anything at all. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm, but we do not anticipate widespread coverage. Most of us are dry for the rest of the day.

We will watch any thunderstorms if they develop, that's a big if, closely for the possibility of gusty winds and hail. With plenty of humidity, we'll likely have some downpours with anything that does develop.

The severe weather threat is expected to be higher to our south and the Storm Prediction Center with their latest update has now put only the I-69 corridor and southern regions of the Thumb in the Marginal Risk (5%) for strong to severe storms.

These are the lowest levels of the severe weather risk chart and suggest severe weather is expected to be isolated. You can find today's severe weather outlook map at the bottom of this article.

By the evening hours, it looks like the threat for thunderstorms diminishes for us and we'll start to see the skies clear. That clearing trend continues into the overnight and we should be able to cool off a bit more into the lower 60s tonight.

Friday & Saturday

As far as the last day of the workweek goes, we should be just fine through at least the daylight hours and it appears rain will likely hold off into the overnight period as well.

Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s once again. Humidity values on Friday? Those won't be improving. Expect the oppressive mugginess to continue through the rest of the workweek.

We expect an increase in cloudiness Friday night, but the evening hours look dry for any Friday evening plans.

Eventually overnight into the day on Saturday, we expect rain and thunderstorms to return to the forecast. Rain coverage is expected to be pretty widespread during the morning hours of Saturday and we do expect some areas to pick up some locally heavy rain.

Strong to severe storms are possible for Saturday as well, with the Storm Prediction Center placing Mid-Michigan in a Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather. We're still a few days away from this and a lot can change, but it's worth keeping an eye on over the next couple of days.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s yet again, with humidity values still in the uncomfortable range.

