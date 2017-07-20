Heat, humidity reign supreme to end the work week

We are certainly feeling the heat, literally, in Mid-Michigan. Scorching temps and oppressive humidity are once again assured as we head towards Friday. There will be little relief in sight, at least through the weekend, but some folks may see some relief in the form of rain. The full breakdown is below.

Today & Tonight

Skies continue to clear this evening behind the activity that passed through the state of Michigan this morning. With plenty of sun, its no surprise that temperatures are scorching. Highs are in the upper 80s with temps on expected to fall into the lower 80s by later this evening. Humidity values are quite oppressive as well with many feeling the upper 60s to even low 70s.

If you're working outside tonight be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks. Also have the sunscreen as we will have plenty of sun coming out for the rest if the evening hours. Skies will transition for partly cloudy to mostly clear as we head into tonight. That clearing trend continues into the overnight and we should be able to cool off a bit more into the lower 60s tonight.

Do watch out for some patchy fog as we head into the early morning hours Friday.

Friday & Saturday

As far as the last day of the work week goes, we should be just fine through at least the daylight hours and it appears rain will likely hold off into the overnight period as well.

Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s once again. Some folks tomorrow may even reach 90°. Humidity values on Friday? Those won't be improving. Expect the oppressive mugginess to continue through the rest of the workweek.

We expect an increase in clouds Friday night, but the evening hours look dry for any Friday night plans.

During the overnight hours into the day on Saturday, we expect rain and thunderstorms to return to the forecast. Rain coverage is expected to be pretty widespread during the morning hours Saturday and some areas to pick up some locally heavy rain.

Strong to severe storms are possible for Saturday as well. The Storm Prediction Center placing Mid-Michigan in a Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather. We're still a few days away from this and a lot can change, some model solutions have the rain missing us again, but it's worth keeping an eye on over the next couple of days.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s yet again, with humidity values still in the uncomfortable range.

Sunday

The light at the end of the tunnel will come into view as we head towards Sunday. We do see a chance for a few lingering showers and thunderstorms during the day Sunday, but the heat and the humidity will ease a little bit.

Highs will reach into the lower 80s, but dew points will return to the lower 60s so while it will still be humid it won't be quite as oppressive. We will see rain and thunderstorms slowly dissipate through the day Sunday and we are looking at a drier, cooler, and less humid forecast for next week.

