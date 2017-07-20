Conviction in college campus murder

A Kent County jury has convicted 20-year-old Marcus Bivins in the murder of a woman whose body was found in April, last year on the Grand Rapids Community College campus.

Police say Jeanne Huntoon, who was 34, had been beaten and stabbed to death in a random attack.

Bivins faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His Defense lawyer told jurors that Bivins heard voices and asked them to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

