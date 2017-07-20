Miller Road work to cause lane reductions, detour - WNEM TV 5

Miller Road work to cause lane reductions, detour

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured at Miller Road in Genesee County while crews pour a new bridge deck surface.

The work, which will require southbound I-75 to be reduced to two lanes, is expected to be completed overnight on Friday, July 21 beginning at 9 p.m., with southbound I-75 to reopen by Saturday, July 22 at 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured onto the I-69 connector ramp and re-enter I-75 south of the Miller Road overpass.

The Miller Road ramp to southbound I-75 will also be closed.

