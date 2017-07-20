Fenton lotto winner can now retire on his terms - WNEM TV 5

Fenton lotto winner can now retire on his terms

FENTON, MI

A Mid-Michigan man won $4.4 million playing Lotto 47 says he can now retire on his terms.

The Fenton man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn on May 17.

He bought his winning ticket at Smitty’s Exit 80, located at 2461 North Road in Fenton.

“I’ve been playing Lotto 47 for years and I’ve won a few smaller prizes,” said the 54-year-old player. “My wife and I sat down to check our numbers and we were so excited to see we had won the jackpot!”

The winner chose to take a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.8 million, rather than an annuity.

With the prize money he plans to set up college funds for his kids and invest the rest in his retirement.

 “It feels great to have a cushion and know I’ll be able to retire on my terms,” the player said.

