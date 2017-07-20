Breaking: Man shot in face at motel, expected to recover - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Man shot in face at motel, expected to recover

Red Roof Inn in Flint Twp. (Source: WNEM) Red Roof Inn in Flint Twp. (Source: WNEM)
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A man has been shot in the face but is expected to be okay.

Police were called to the Red Roof Inn, 3219 Miller Road in Flint Township, at around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Sgt. Brad Wangler from the Flint Township Police Department tells TV5 that when officers arrived they found a 22-year-old man shot.

He was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

One person is being questioned, but is not a suspect at this time, according to Wangler.

No other details are known at this time, the investigation continues.

