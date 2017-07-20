Surprise monkey birth at Michigan zoo

It was a big surprise for Michigan zookeepers when they walked in this past Monday to a new baby monkey.

The animal management team at John Ball Zoo discovered that Helen, a female white-faced Saki monkey, had given birth.

Although Helen, and a male Yaki, had three previous babies, the zoo wasn’t expecting more because Helen is 25 and Yaki is 24.

The median life expectancy is between 10 and 20 years, but some Saki monkeys have been known to live into their thirties.

The new baby is holding tight to mom and dad and appears very bright and alert.

Keepers won’t know its sex until the first veterinary exam in a few months.

Helen and Yaki’s other three babies now live at other zoos that participate in the white-faced Saki Monkey Species Survival Plan (SSP).

