Happy's Pizza in Burton giving away free pizza on Sunday

Who said there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

And this is a whole pizza!

Happy’s Pizza in Burton, 1376 East Bristol Road (east of I-475), is giving away free personal pizzas from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

It’s part of Happy’s Community Day to thank customers and bring people together.

“Burton is a great community, and we really wanted to do something nice for the people in the area,” said Happy’s Pizza Franchisee Jason Kassab, “Part of our mission at Happy’s Pizza is to be charitable leaders in all of our communities. Hosting this Burton Community Day with free pizza is a fun way to support that mission, get people in the community together, and personally thank our customers.”

There’s no purchase necessary to get your free pie.

