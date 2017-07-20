Bikes for kids winner gives 110 percent

When you take your mom’s cell phone on a youth group trip with you, you never know what kinds of calls you might get. Faith Schuch, 14, was in Florida when she found out she was chosen to win a bike through Barberi Law’s Bikes for Kids program.

“I kind of had a sense it was supposed to be a surprise,” Schuch said about the call. “I was really happy when I found out.”

Schuch was nominated by Jodi Stuber, owner of HopeWell Ranch in Weidman, for all the volunteer work she does helping kids at the ranch.

“She gives 110 percent at everything she sets her mind to,” Stuber wrote in her nomination. “Faith began helping at the ranch as a general volunteer, and has worked her way up to Wrangler and now assists with lessons. … Faith is devoted, determined and dependable. This young lady is truly beautiful inside and out, and she has really helped us with our mission of assisting people in their quest of finding hope and healing! … I am inspired daily by her drive and passion!”

Schuch volunteers at the ranch three days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. She has been helping out for six years, and she really enjoys working with the kids and horses. Schuch said when she is instructing the kids, she likes to start them off easy, play some games and lead them around until they get comfortable.

“I just like knowing that I can impact someone else’s life,” she said. “The horses and kids are both good for each other.”

Schuch, who will be a ninth grader at Beal City High School, also talked about why she thinks it’s important to help other people.

“There are a lot of people out there who need our help and love,” she said. “And, if you can give it to them, you might as well.”

Stuber and her husband, Ty, along with Schuch’s mom, Tania, visited Motorless Motion in downtown Mt. Pleasant to help Schuch pick out her bike, helmet and lock. Tania knew Stuber had nominated Schuch, but had no idea what the nomination said. Tania described how she felt after hearing what Stuber wrote.

“It warms my heart,” she said. “I was honored and excited for her. It is well deserved.”

Tania explained how when Schuch was in kindergarten, she brought home a picture she drew of a house with a fence, a horse and a racecar. Shuch said then that she wanted to have a ranch with horses and drive a racecar. Not only does Schuch work with horses on a ranch, but she also does drive a racecar.

“She is fulfilling her passion,” Tania said.

Schuch races a four-cylinder Honda at Berlin Raceway and Spartan Speedway on Fridays and Saturdays, most weekends from June through September. Tania said Schuch is always busy doing something, and she runs cross country and track during the school year.

Schuch also has juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, which she takes medicine and has to get infusions for every four weeks. However, Stuber said Schuch doesn’t let that stop her.

“If we give her a challenge, she rises to it,” Stuber said. “She never backs down.”

