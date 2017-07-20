2 ejected, 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash

One person is dead after two vehicles collided, throwing two people from their vehicle and flipping one of those vehicles on its roof.

It happened at around 4:06 p.m. on July 19 at the intersection of W. Lake and Tuscola Roads in Genesee County’s Vienna Township.

Investigators report that Christopher Propes, 59, from Millington, was driving a 1953 Ford Van when he ran a stop sign and collided with a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Lea Harris, 21, that was going north on Tuscola Road.

Propes and his passenger, Leslie Chapman, 58, were ejected. Propes was pinned under the vehicle and passed away.

Chapman had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Harris’ vehicle flipped onto its roof and landed in a ditch. She also had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators report that it appears neither Propes or Chapman were wearing seatbelts during the crash.

It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a cause. The investigation is ongoing.

