Naked man spotted running through Genesee County streets

A man was taken into custody after he was spotted running naked around Mid-Michigan.

Genesee Township Police got a call at 5:52 a.m. asking them to check on a man in the area of Frances Road and N. Saginaw Street in Genesee Township, just north of Mt. Morris city limits.

The man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s was spotted running naked south along N. Saginaw Street. He was spotted again near Central Elementary.

Officers caught up with him near the intersection of Haven Street.

He was taken to Hurley Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

