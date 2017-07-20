3 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Sanilac County

Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Sanilac County.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was called to N. Van Dyke Road at Snover Road in Lamotte Township at 3:50 p.m. on July 19.

Investigators believe Karen Yens, 62, of Silverwood was driving east on Snover Road when she failed to yield to a southbound car, hitting it.

That caused the southbound car to hit another vehicle.

Yens, James Kilcline, 77 of Pigeon, and Mary Kilcline, 73 were all injured and taken to the hospital although their conditions are unclear.

The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

