I-Team Report: Stripper Ministry

Michigan State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting and said the man who was fatally shot had only one wrist in handcuffs when other officers arrived on the scene.More >
Michigan State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting and said the man who was fatally shot had only one wrist in handcuffs when other officers arrived on the scene.More >
Brianna Vibert, 24, was last seen at the Marathon Gas Station at 3635 Miller Road in Genesee County on Saturday, July 15.More >
Brianna Vibert, 24, was last seen at the Marathon Gas Station at 3635 Miller Road in Genesee County on Saturday, July 15.More >
One person is dead after two vehicles collided, throwing two people from their vehicle and flipping one of those vehicles on its roof.More >
One person is dead after two vehicles collided, throwing two people from their vehicle and flipping one of those vehicles on its roof.More >
After running away from his Minnesota home in 1976, 16-year-old Jimmy Haakenson called his mother, told her he was in Chicago, then disappeared forever.More >
After running away from his Minnesota home in 1976, 16-year-old Jimmy Haakenson called his mother, told her he was in Chicago, then disappeared forever.More >
The family of an American baby born premature in Mexico said the infant is being held at a hospital in Cancun until a growing medical bill is paid.More >
The family of an American baby born premature in Mexico said the infant is being held at a hospital in Cancun until a growing medical bill is paid.More >
Apple Mountain will not open its ski slopes this winter. The Freeland business said several repairs need to be made before they can reopen the slopes.More >
Apple Mountain will not open its ski slopes this winter. The Freeland business said several repairs need to be made before they can reopen the slopes.More >
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >
A woman claims her family was kicked off a JetBlue flight in South Florida after her 1-year-old daughter became agitated, but the airline says that's not the case.More >
A woman claims her family was kicked off a JetBlue flight in South Florida after her 1-year-old daughter became agitated, but the airline says that's not the case.More >
Usually, divorces, child custody and things of the like nature can be extremely stressful, not to mention divisive. However, Brittney Johnson is praising her ex-husband’s new wife on her ability to love and care for her daughter.More >
Usually, divorces, child custody and things of the like nature can be extremely stressful, not to mention divisive. However, Brittney Johnson is praising her ex-husband’s new wife on her ability to love and care for her daughter.More >
So apparently green puppies are possible. And no, you didn’t misread that. Louise Sutherland, a Scotland native, was surprised when her puppy gave birth to a green golden retriever.More >
So apparently green puppies are possible. And no, you didn’t misread that. Louise Sutherland, a Scotland native, was surprised when her puppy gave birth to a green golden retriever.More >