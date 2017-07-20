Saginaw County Animal Control closed until Monday

The Saginaw County Animal Control is closed until Monday.

The closure comes after a dog entered the facility with parvo virus, Animal Control Director Lisa Stoffel said.

Animal control said no other animals have been in contact with the dog.

The facility remains closed until July 24 while they clean and sanitize, Stoffel said.

"We apologize for any inconvenience. Animal health is of utmost priority. We hope you understand," animal control said on its Facebook page.

