92-year-old woman in need of help after fire destroys car, damages house

A 92-year-old woman is in desperate need of help.

She is left with no transportation and damage to her home from a fire that completely destroyed her vehicle.

"I got up and then I seen a big fire," said Maria Mareno, Saginaw resident.

Moreno said in March she was awaken out of her sleep to find her car up in flames. She said she didn't know what to do.

"I'm here by myself and I started crying, started shaking," Moreno said.

She said emergency crews did everything possible to make sure the fire didn't get into the house, but it did leave some serious damage on the outside.

Moreno said she is happy her house is still standing, but her door needs to be replaced and the rain leaks into the busted window in her bedroom.

Her neighbor Rochelle Gilmer said the fire has made Moreno's life difficult.

"She needs some framing work done here and she needs her fence repaired and the banister so she can walk up and down the steps. And also she needs to be able to get in and out of that back door," Gilmer said.

Gilmer said Moreno also needs the siding of the house replaced. She said she doesn't think anyone is more deserving than Moreno.

"It would mean a whole lot because she's reached out to a lot of people and no one has felt her heart but me. And it'll mean a lot to her to know that her house is fixed and she can live here and stay here," Gilmer said.

Moreno said no matter what she will remain in good spirits.

"I pray every day," Moreno said.

Fire investigators said they are still looking into the cause of the fire and cannot say if the car was set on fire or simply caught fire itself due to some malfunction.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.