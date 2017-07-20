Stolen dog to be reunited with his owner

An adorable puppy was found a long way from home.

Thanks to some "Undercover Angels" he is now safely traveling back to his owner after winding up in Mid-Michigan.

Ali the dog was reportedly stolen out of North Carolina after his owner was in a bad vehicle accident.

Then someone in Mid-Michigan was trying to sell Ali online.

"He came into our rescue by way of a yard sale site where someone was trying to sell him, actually as a pregnant female dog. Which Ali is not. He's a neutered male," said Yasmin Adams, co-founder of Undercover Angels.

Adams said something just wasn't right when her rescue organization came across the four legged friend. That's when they decided to take action.

"We of course took him into the rescue because we were concerned that the people who had him didn't have any business having him. So we scanned him for a microchip like we do all of our rescues and to our amazement he had a microchip," Adams said.

Adams said they quickly found out Ali's home is more than 700 miles away in North Carolina.

"It's an excuse to fly. All pilots are looking for an excuse to fly," said Jim Gorman, pilot.

He has been flying for more than 25 years. He belongs to the volunteer group "Pilots N Paws," which specializes in flying rescue animals.

"It enlists private pilots with airplanes to fly animals that have been rescued to foster homes, to forever homes," Gorman said.

Ali is embarking on his very first flight and possibly the most important one.

Shannon Pine, co-founder of Undercover Angels, said without the help of the community Ali might not have been found.

"It was just a collaboration of so many people making this happen and again, lord only knows what would have happened to him if he wouldn't have ended up with us. Now he's going home where he belongs," Pine said.

