Pup brutally abused by former owner finds forever home

After suffering terrible abuse at the hands of his former owner, a local pup who captured the hearts of hundreds in Mid-Michigan is finally going home.

The 9-month-old pup was found earlier this year bleeding with several severe burns across his body.

Genesee County Animal Control took him in and immediately began treatment.

They named him Harvey Dent after the Batman character who also sustained severe burns.

Harvey was burned by his previous owner in Flint back in April, before being abandoned and left for dead.

Harvey is now blind after losing both eyes and his ears had to be removed as well. But he has bounced back and Adopt-a-Pet in Fenton said it was time to find him a new forever home.

Adopt-a-Pet began soliciting for new owners for Harvey and the response was overwhelming. They received 37 applications from people all over Mid-Michigan.

After going through the specific criteria they set for Harvey's new owners, they were able to find him a loving home with a new sister as well to help him get around.

Adopt-a-Pet helped find more than 1,000 animals new families last year alone. The organization currently has dozens of animals waiting for the same.

