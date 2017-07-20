Neighbors squabble over cat controversy

Her neighbors complain her cats are tearing up the neighborhood.

They said she is to blame and they want something done about it, but she said her pets don't even go outside and the ones causing the problem aren't even hers.

"We call her the cat lady. She has a bunch of feral cats and cats she claims are hers," said Scott Hubbell, neighbor.

Hubbell is fed up with cats using his yard as a giant litter box. He said it all stems from his next door neighbor who he said takes in far too many cats.

"I haven't been able to do anything with the landscaping. They come in here, relieve themselves and push up the mulch," Hubbell said.

He said the worst part is the smell. He said it's so bad on hot summer days his family doesn't like to be outside in their yard.

Hubbell said he has called animal control and the police many times, but nothing has been done to fix the problem.

"The chief of police said there hands are tied right now. There's not much they can do unless an ordinance changes or one of these shelters opens up," Hubbell said.

The homeowner named Paula said she does have five elderly cats that never leave the house. She also said there are three kittens outside that she is taking care of until she can find them a home.

She doesn't believe they are going into her neighbor's yard and doesn't believe the claims about the smell. Paula feels her neighbors are targeting her and if it continues she said she will contact an attorney.

Hubbell said if the cat problems don't stop soon they plan to take the issue to the township board.

"There are fleas, whatever else they may bring in. I'm concerned about my kids. Why nothing's been addressed I wish I could tell you," Hubbell said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.