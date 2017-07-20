Hot & humid to end the work week

We are certainly feeling the heat, literally, in Mid-Michigan. Scorching temps and oppressive humidity were common across the region Thursday and our Friday will be no different. While we may not catch a break from the heat this weekend we will see some changes in the forecast in the form of rain. The full breakdown is below.

Overnight

Skies remain clear for the overnight hours. It is mild and muggy but overall quiet.

Thanks to clear skies we are cooling off into the lower and middle 60s for overnight lows. Even with slightly cooler temps it will still be muggy tonight. For that reason, the AC is a good idea.

With clear skies, light winds, and high humidity we will see the potential for some fog to develop overnight and Friday morning. Be careful on the commute tomorrow AM.

Friday

It will be a hot one to end the work week. As far as Friday’s go tomorrow won’t be too bad.

Watch out for some patchy morning fog, but that will quickly clear out and we will be left with mostly sunny skies. Bright and beautiful for the daylight hours, but also hot!

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s once again. Some folks tomorrow may even reach 90°. Humidity won't be improving either. Expect the oppressive mugginess to continue through the rest of the workweek.

If you’re working outside tomorrow be careful of the heat. When you combine temps in the upper 80s with oppressive humidity it will feel closer to the lower 90s! Take plenty of breaks and drink plenty of water!

Expect an increase in clouds Friday night, but we will stay dry so your Friday night plans should go off without a hitch.

Saturday

During the overnight hours Friday into the day on Saturday, we expect rain and thunderstorms to return to the forecast. Rain coverage is expected to be widespread during the morning hours Saturday and some locations could pick up some heavy rain.

Strong to severe storms are possible for Saturday as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather. There’s still some details that need to be ironed out for storms Saturday so that may change, but it's worth keeping an eye on over the next couple of days.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s yet again, with humidity values still in the uncomfortable range.

Sunday

The light at the end of the tunnel will come into view as we head towards Sunday. We do see a chance for a few lingering showers and thunderstorms during the day Sunday, but the heat and the humidity will ease a little bit.

Highs will reach into the lower 80s, but dew points will return to the lower 60s so while it will still be humid it won't be quite as oppressive. We will see rain and thunderstorms slowly dissipate through the day Sunday and we are looking at a drier, cooler, and less humid forecast for next week.

