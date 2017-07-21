Riverfront preserve unveiled in downtown Saginaw

An urban landscape will soon get a healthy dose of green space.

Thursday was the unveiling of a riverfront preserve that replaces a former parking lot at Genesee and Niagara on the Saginaw’s west side.

The preserve is located across the street from the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy.

It’s the first open space of its kind to come to the downtown riverfront in years.

"What this is, is a riverfront restoration that's creating about a three-acre meadow, a wildflower area, there's going to be a couple of rain gardens, other things, basically a natural experience to enjoy the river, get a good view of downtown, come and have your lunch, go for a walk, things like that,” Zachary Branigan said.

The preserve is named for retired SASA principal Janet Nash.

