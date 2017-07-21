Traffic Alert: MDOT to close on, off ramps at EB US-10 - WNEM TV 5

Traffic Alert: MDOT to close on, off ramps at EB US-10

Posted: Updated:
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

MDOT will close the on and off ramps at eastbound US-10 and Mackinaw Road in Bay County.

It's part of a $4 million project to resurface the highway.

The ramps will close at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

They will reopen each morning at 5 a.m.       

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.