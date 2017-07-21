Traffic Alert: MDOT to close on, off ramps at EB US-10

MDOT will close the on and off ramps at eastbound US-10 and Mackinaw Road in Bay County.

It's part of a $4 million project to resurface the highway.

The ramps will close at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

They will reopen each morning at 5 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.