No charges in deadly rear-end motorcycle crash

Local officials say no charges will be filed in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash.

Terry Todd, Jr. died on July 8 when his motorcycle was rear-ended by an SUV on Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw Township. Todd was thrown from his motorcycle and immediately hit by an eastbound Chevy Suburban, police said.

Investigators said video surveillance from a nearby business showed the motorcycle slowing down to make a left turn. They said Todd's motorcycle had two 3-foot-by-5-foot patriotic flags on the rear that obstructed the brake light when he slowed down.

Investigators also said it is unclear whether a turn signal was used, and if it was, whether it was visible.

Tittabawassee Road has a speed limit of 55 mph.

The driver of the SUV also told police he was having a hard time seeing clearly because of the sun, which was setting in the western sky. Investigators said the driver of the SUV was not distracted by a cellphone nor had consumed any alcohol.

Todd was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

"Considering the totality of the circumstances, the prosecutor's office does not believe there is sufficient evidence to establish that a criminal violation occurred," a Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney said.

Therefore, officials said the driver of the SUV will not be charged.

