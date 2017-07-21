Michigan woman found guilty in parrot murder witness case

A Michigan woman faces life behind bars thanks to the testimony of an unsuspecting sole witness.

Glenna Duram is accused of shooting her husband, Martin Duram, five times before turning the gun on herself.

The case gained widespread attention after it was revealed that a pet parrot was the sole witness in the case.

Family members said after the incident, the bird started repeating the victim's last words: "Don't shoot!"

Duram has since recovered from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After the verdict was read Thursday, the victim's family spoke to reporters.

"I feel hurt that both families had to go through this because we both used to be close and go camping together. This just isn't good. It just isn't good,” said Lillian Duram, the victim’s mother.

Duram faces life in prison for the first-degree murder charge.

Sentencing is scheduled for next month.

