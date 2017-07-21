July 21 is National Junk Food Day!

It's a day dedicated to those guilty pleasures that are so not good for you, but oh so good.

Sweet. Salty. Chocolately. Greasy.

Junk food could mean something different to everyone, but it's almost always high in calories and low in nutritional value.

A 2017 study at Michigan State linked job stress to junk food indulgence.

The study said employees tend to binge on junk food after a stressful day, but on National Junk Food Day everyone gets a pass.

Just don't overdo it.

