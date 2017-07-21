Husband of missing Michigan teacher arrested for DUI

The husband of a missing Michigan teacher was arrested Monday for driving drunk.

It comes less than two weeks after Christopher Lockhart was arrested for cutting his neighbor's cable and air conditioning lines.

In that case, he posted a $20,000 bond that required him not to drink alcohol.

Lockhart appeared in court Tuesday via a video feed for the latest charge.

He pleaded not guilty.

The judge released Lockhart to the Office of Community Corrections. He now must wear a tether which will monitor his alcohol consumption.

Police consider Lockhart a person of interest in his wife's disappearance.

Theresa Lockhart vanished from her home in Portage on May 18. It was the school district that contacted police two days later, when she failed to show up for work. Her car was found at a Park and Ride, a few miles from her home.

