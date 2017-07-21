Hot to end the workweek & some rain for the weekend

We finally made it through the workweek and the heat of summer is in full force. The heat shows no signs of loosening it's grip on Mid-Michigan as we get ready to start our weekend. We will however, see rain offer relief to some.

Today & Tonight

A few clouds beginning to build in over Mid-Michigan this evening, but still a beautiful night if you can handle the heat.

Sunshine earlier today allowed our temperatures to make a huge jump. Afternoon highs rose in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Today was the hottest day of the week and even this evening it's still steamy so stay cool!

Your evening plans tonight are in great shape! Temperatures will still be hot, but we'll avoid the rain. This is great news for any events going on around Mid-Michigan such as Friday Night Live in Saginaw and BBQ and Brews in Birch Run. Cloud cover will be increasing as the night goes on.

Saturday

Clouds continue to build during the very early morning hours Saturday and by the time the sun rises it appears as though we may see our best chance for rain this week.

An overnight complex of thunderstorms, called an Mesoscale Convective System (MCS), will develop out to our west. These systems tend to follow the greatest instability as they move. This system will be no different. It is expected to move through during the early hours of the morning.

As of right now, it appears we may have a better shot at seeing rain and thunderstorms than we did on Thursday morning, but we should still temper our expectations with this rain chance. The evening weather models have been keeping the heaviest of the rainfall to our south and southwest with those along the I-69 corridor the only ones seeing heavy rain. On that same note, the rain trends don't appear to be missing us entirely.

If the rain chances pan out tomorrow morning we will see a bit of a lull in the afternoon once it moves out. Chances for the rest of the day tomorrow aren't zero in regards to more showers, but if rain returns it should be more scattered than the coverage of rain during the morning hours. If you have plans in the afternoon, you have a decent shot at staying dry.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal (5%) risk for severe weather for thunderstorms Saturday morning. If the complex of thunderstorms manages to clip our viewing area, the main threats would be gusty winds and hail, along with locally heavy rainfall.

Highs on Saturday will be a mix of 70s and 80s and largely dependent on the rain pattern of the day.

Sunday

Scattered chances for rain and a few thunderstorms will continue on Sunday, but we're definitely not expecting the coverage from Saturday. There should be plenty of dry time on Sunday with breaks in the clouds from time to time.

Highs on Sunday will still be in the 70s and 80s, but the humidity will be a bit more tolerable.

We really start to dry out on Sunday night and things only get better as we head into the start of next week. By Monday, things will be feeling so much better outside than we have during the second half of this week.

Have a great weekend!

