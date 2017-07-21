Sunny & hot to end the workweek

We're finally to the end of the workweek and the heat of summer shows no signs of loosening it's grip on Mid-Michigan as we get ready to start our weekend. It will be the hottest day of the week today, so be sure to find ways to stay cool!

Today & Tonight

Things are quiet around Mid-Michigan this morning with no wet weather to deal with as you head out the door. The only thing you'll need to keep an eye out for is some fog that has developed, with a few locally dense patches here and there. A few extra minutes is all you'll need to stay on time.

We expect to be dry through today with plenty of sun over Mid-Michigan. With a pretty large thunderstorm complex to our southwest, we may see a few high debris clouds pass through this morning leading to a hazy sky, but that's about it.

That sunshine will allow our temperatures to make a huge jump today. Expect lower 80s for most areas by lunchtime today with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This will be the hottest day over the next seven days so be sure to find ways to stay cool.

Your evening plans tonight are in great shape! Temperatures will still be hot, but we'll avoid the rain. This is great news for any events going on around Mid-Michigan such as Friday Night Live in Saginaw and BBQ and Brews in Birch Run.

Saturday

Cloud cover will be increasing during the very early morning hours of Saturday and eventually it appears as though we'll have our best shot at rain this week.

An overnight complex of thunderstorms, called an Mesoscale Convective System (MCS), is expected to develop out to our west. These systems tend to follow the greatest instability as they move through during the early hours of the morning. Earlier this week on Thursday morning, the instability largely stayed to the south of us, and so did that system.

As of right now, there appears we have a better shot than we did on Thursday morning, but we should still temper our expectations a little bit with this rain chance. A lot of factors will be in play, including how some events this afternoon will unfold. The highest chances for rain will be the farther south and west you are.

Assuming everything falls into place into tomorrow morning, the rain and thunderstorms that pass through will likely lead to a bit of a lull once it moves out. Chances for the rest of the day tomorrow aren't zero, but should be more scattered than the coverage of rain during the morning hours. If you have plans in the afternoon, you have decent to good odds of staying dry.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal (5%) and Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather for thunderstorms Saturday morning. If the complex of thunderstorms manages to sustain itself to strong to severe levels, the main threats would be gusty winds and hail, along with locally heavy rainfall.

Highs on Saturday will be a mix of 70s and 80s and largely dependent on the rain pattern of the day.

Sunday

Scattered chances for rain and a few thunderstorms will continue on Sunday, but we're definitely not expecting the coverage from Saturday. There should be plenty of dry time on Sunday with breaks in the clouds from time to time.

Highs on Sunday will still be in the 70s and 80s, but the humidity will be a bit more tolerable.

We really start to dry out on Sunday night and things only get better as we head into the start of next week. By Monday, things will be feeling so much better outside than we have during the second half of this week.

Have a great weekend!

