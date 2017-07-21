Badly bleeding break-in suspect found in woods

Authorities say a man who was badly cut while breaking into a suburban Detroit gas station was found covered in blood while hiding nearby.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies responding to an alarm at the gas station in Independence Township early Thursday saw the front window broken and a trail of blood inside.

They say the man apparently used a piece of concrete to break the window, but was injured while climbing through. Deputies found him in a wooded area nearby, with cuts to his right wrist and shin, and they say he admitted to breaking into the business.

Paramedics worked to control the bleeding and the 24-year-old Lapeer man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Charges are being sought through the Oakland County prosecutor's office.

