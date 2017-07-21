BREAKING: State police hunting for double homicide suspect

State police are on the hunt for a man they believe is responsible for two murders in Michigan.

Police in Kalamazoo were called about 9:38 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 to a home in the 1800 block of Tray Lane. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman died on scene, officials said.

Authorities are now searching for 32-year-old Zachary Michael Patten.

Investigators said he is the prime suspect in the Kalamazoo murder. Police also believe he was involved in a homicide out of Constantine a short time after the murder in Kalamazoo.

Patten was last seen driving a silver 2004 Chrysler Pacifica with Michigan license plate CLN 8224. The vehicle has a “skeleton family” stick on the back. There is also a spare tire on one of the front wheels.

Police said Patten should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)337-8994.

