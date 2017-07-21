Teen charged with filing false abduction, sexual assault report

Authorities say a Mid-Michigan teen is facing charges after she filed a false report.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, July 21 a 16-year-old girl came into the sheriff’s office and reported she was abducted and sexually assaulted.

The teen told police a man with gray hair forced her into a black van. After assaulting her, the teen said he dropped her off near Deckerville and Graf Roads in Almer Township.

The sheriff said detectives “exhausted numerous amounts of time and resources” and found the claim to be made up.

The teen is now charged with filing a false report.

She is being held at the Bay County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.