Driver critical after crashing into Flint home - WNEM TV 5

Driver critical after crashing into Flint home

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a man is in critical condition after crashing into a home in Flint. 

It happened about 9:12 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block of W. Genesee Street.

Michigan State Police told TV5 one man is in critical condition. They said speed is a factor in the crash. 

