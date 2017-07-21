Driver critical after crashing into Flint home

Authorities say a man is in critical condition after crashing into a home in Flint.

It happened about 9:12 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block of W. Genesee Street.

Michigan State Police told TV5 one man is in critical condition. They said speed is a factor in the crash.

