Michigan man arraigned on charges in stepdaughter's death

A Michigan man who told police he killed his 5-year-old stepdaughter and set fire to the family's apartment after she interrupted his nap has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganuchuk on Friday also found 25-year-old Thomas McCIellan of Holt guilty of first-degree child abuse and first-degree arson. He's scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23 to life in prison without parole.

Defense lawyer Patrick Crowley argued that a second-degree conviction would be more appropriate.

Authorities say McCIellan told officers he stabbed Luna Younger on Nov. 1 and then set fire to the Lansing-area apartment to destroy evidence of the killing.

During a taped confession played during the trial, McCIellan said he killed the girl because she interrupted his nap and asked for something to eat.

