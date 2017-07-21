Renovation project approved for Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

A Mid-Michigan casino is about to get some updates.

With a vote of 11-0, Tribal Council of The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan has approved a renovation project for the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant.

The $26.5 million project will include a brand-new Sports Bar & Night Club near the gaming floor, updating the Entertainment Hall, enclosing the non-smoking area, re-designing Kid’s Quest & Cyber Quest areas and a new high limit and VIP lounge area.

The project will also allow the poker room to be relocated and re-branding of the current sub shop.

The approved motion is a success for newly appointed CEO Ray Brenny.

“When I was hired nine months ago, I promised to provide a superior focus on improvement. Among the top priorities was to connect with I-5 Design Company, to do an assessment and to present some design ideas that would improve our guests’ experience,” Brenny said.

Construction is expected to begin by fall of 2017, with the project completed by spring of 2018.

