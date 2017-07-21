Kildee: White House ignoring Flint water crisis

A Congressman from Michigan says President Donald Trump is not helping when it comes to the Flint water crisis.

Democrat Dan Kildee of Flint told CNN on Friday, July 21 that things are getting better slowly with pipe replacement, but the long-term needs of the community have not been completely met.

“This White House, so far, really has ignored Flint. The president at one point in time said he would fix it," Kildee said. “So far, other than executing the things that Congress has already done, the resources that we provided, I can’t get an answer from the White House."

Immediately after the president was sworn in, Kildee said he wrote a letter asking for a point of contact within Trump's administration to discuss Flint's recovery.

Kildee said he reiterated the request and still had no answer.

“This is I think the problem, the president is so focused on his own reputation, his problems, his messaging, he’s not governing,” Kildee said.

