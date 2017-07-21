Snyder asks for federal aid after massive flooding

Governor Rick Snyder has requested federal aid for select Mid-Michigan counties.

The state confirms Snyder has sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for a Federal Disaster Declaration for counties affected by the massive flooding last month.

The request is for Bay, Isabella, Gladwin, and Midland counties.

If granted, local counties could get millions in federal aid to help with the recovery, including home repairs and property loss.

Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, issued the following statement:

“I want to thank the governor for seeking this important federal declaration and assistance, and I hope that the president will approve this vital support for ongoing recovery efforts. “The flooding in June was the second highest flood on record. Our local responders and recovery teams have done and continue to do an awesome job in the face of such tremendous devastation. However, the cost and scope of this cleanup effort will require federal assistance. “We are truly blessed to have so many people in our community who stepped up in time of great need, and I want to thank everyone who has helped for their dedication and for everything they have done to help impacted families.”

It's not clear how much damage was caused by the severe weather and flooding, but Snyder called it a "historic flood" and said "we're looking at every resource to help them rebuild."

