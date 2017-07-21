STARS buses now allows riders to schedule a trip

A local bus authority announces more changes to its services.

STARS buses in Saginaw will soon offer new 24-hour Dial-a-Ride Service called "Stars Express.” The new services allow riders to schedule trips a day in advance.

“We can take you from your home to wherever in our service area, so whether that's church on Sunday, 3rd or 2nd shift work, shopping grocery shopping is a big request among people in the city as well,” Executive Director Glenn Steffens said.

Stars Express begins this Sunday.

To schedule a ride, call 989-907-4040.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.