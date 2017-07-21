Watch: Keith Urban gives shout out after Mt. Pleasant show - WNEM TV 5

Watch: Keith Urban gives shout out after Mt. Pleasant show

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

A country music star is giving a big shout out to Mid-Michigan.

Keith Urban performed at the Soaring Eagle Casino Thursday night with special guest Frankie Ballard. In a video posted Friday to Urban’s Facebook page, he said shows in Michigan are always “kick ass.”

Watch the shout out here:  

Urban is well-known for his hit songs “The Fighter,” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”  

