Watch: Keith Urban gives shout out after Mt. Pleasant show

A country music star is giving a big shout out to Mid-Michigan.

Keith Urban performed at the Soaring Eagle Casino Thursday night with special guest Frankie Ballard. In a video posted Friday to Urban’s Facebook page, he said shows in Michigan are always “kick ass.”

Watch the shout out here:

Urban is well-known for his hit songs “The Fighter,” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.