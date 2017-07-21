Man's body found a day later in northern Lake Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Man's body found a day later in northern Lake Michigan

BLISS, Mich. (AP) -

Searchers in northern Lake Michigan have recovered the body of a 28-year-old man.

Michael Kandel of Kalkaska was with three other people Thursday when their boat had problems in Sturgeon Bay, near the tip of the Lower Peninsula. Kandel and another man were in the water.

Scott Mussleman was pulled from the lake, but Kandel couldn't be found. The Emmet County sheriff's office says his body was discovered Friday.

The sheriff's office says the four men were part of a crew from an environmental consulting business.

