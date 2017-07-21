Petition to recall Flint mayor receives more than enough signatures

A petition to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has received more than enough signatures.

The petition, sponsored by Arthur Woodson, needed to collect 5,750 valid signatures. The city of Flint clerk's office determined there were 5,951 valid signatures.

Weaver can file written challenges within 30 days of the petition filing, the Genesee County clerk's office said. That would be July 30.

However, since July 30 is a Sunday Weaver has until July 31.

Those challenges include the authenticity of a signature or the registration of an elector whose name appears on the petition.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.