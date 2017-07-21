Doctors recommend student athletes take concussion assessment

Every year emergency rooms across the country treat thousands of children for sports-related concussions.

Most are seen in sports like football and soccer, but they can occur in any sport and to anyone.

"Hollywood does a great job of making us believe a concussion is a blow to the head and then you immediately pass out. It doesn't always happen that way," said Jeremy Keinath, nurse manager at St. Mary's.

He said there are a lot of misconceptions about concussions. That's why St. Mary's has Mid-Michigan's only cutting edge system that helps doctors monitor patients before and after head injuries.

"The Trazer actually is a 3D interactive test so similar to like a gaming system. The athlete will actually be able to move around the playing field. It simulates active game play," Keinath said.

With the 2017 school year coming up, St. Mary's is offering free sports physicals next week plus a new test to help parents protect their kids.

Mid-Michigan student athletes will have the opportunity to get a free baseline concussion test.

The test records how you react to certain exercises and then later if you think you may have a concussion you come back and take the test again to compare results.

St. Mary's main focus is to spread the most common signs of concussions as the sports season gets underway.

The main signs are headache, nausea, vomiting, confusion, poor balance and behavioral changes.

Keinath said it's important for parents to treat head injuries the same as if your child broke a bone.

"You wouldn't send that with a player back out onto the field or the court to continue playing. A concussion is the same thing. We just can't see it right away like we can an extremity injury," Keinath said.

