Michigan man gets weekends in jail for trying to sway jury

A man accused of jury tampering by distributing pamphlets outside a Michigan courthouse has been sentenced to eight weekends in jail.
A judge on Friday also told Keith Wood to perform 120 hours of community service and meet other conditions. He was arrested in 2015 for standing outside the courthouse in Big Rapids and advising prospective jurors to choose their conscience over the law.
Prosecutors said Wood was trying to influence a case involving a Mecosta County man who had a wetlands dispute with the state of Michigan. The case didn't go to trial. Wood says he simply was exercising his free speech rights.
He plans to appeal the misdemeanor conviction. A felony charge of obstruction of justice was dropped.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
