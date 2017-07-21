Detroit offers 50 percent home discounts to teachers - WNEM TV 5

Detroit offers 50 percent home discounts to teachers

DETROIT (AP) -

Teachers who work in Detroit can get a 50 percent discount on homes purchased from the city's Land Bank auction program.

Mayor Mike Duggan and others announced the program Friday and said it's open to people who work in public and private schools. The new superintendent, Nikolai Vitti, hopes it will help him fill many vacancies at the Detroit district.

Vitti says there's "too much disconnect" between students and staff because many school employees live outside Detroit.

Clark Durant, co-founder of Cornerstone charter schools in Detroit, says he's also looking for teachers.

The Detroit Land Bank owns about 30,000 properties. More than 200 have been sold with discounts to city employees or retirees.

