Some showers and storms for Saturday

We made it through the workweek and the heat of summer was in full force. The heat shows no signs of loosening it's grip on Mid-Michigan as we start our weekend. We will however, see rain bring some relief to our lawns.

Tonight

Clouds continue to build tonight, but we are mostly staying dry. There are a few light showers to our west and they should fizzle out before reaching the Tri-cities.

The better chance for rain will come during the overnight hours into Saturday morning. Most won’t see rain until after midnight.

Even without the rain it is going to be another muggy night. Have the AC or fans ready to go. Lows overnight will only drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday

Tomorrow we see our best chance for rain this week. Not everyone will see the rain tomorrow and it won’t be a washout, but some folks may be lucky enough to get a good downpour.

An overnight complex of thunderstorms, called an Mesoscale Convective System (MCS), is moving in form our west. These systems tend to follow the greatest instability as they move. This system is no different. It is expected to move through during the early hours of the morning tomorrow.

As of right now, it appears we may have a better shot at seeing rain and thunderstorms than we did on Thursday morning, but we should still temper our expectations with this rain chance. The heaviest of the rainfall will go to our south and southwest.

Those along the I-69 corridor will have the best shot at seeing heavy rain. On that same note, the rain trends don't appear to be missing us entirely. We will see a smattering of showers and a few thunderstorms across the region later in the morning tomorrow once the main center of the MCS moves to our east.

Rain will be most widespread during the morning then we see a bit of a lull in the late afternoon once the morning showers move out.

Chances for the rest of the day Saturday aren't zero in regards to more showers, but if rain returns it should be more scattered than the coverage of rain from earlier in the day. If you have plans in the afternoon, you have a decent shot at staying dry.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal (5%) risk for severe weather for thunderstorms Saturday. If we see any thunderstorms, the main threats would be gusty winds and hail, along with locally heavy rainfall.

Highs on Saturday will be a mix of 70s and 80s and largely dependent on the rain pattern of the day.

Sunday

There is another chance of scattered showers and storm for Sunday, but our rain potential will be on the decline.

Scattered chances for rain and a few thunderstorms will continue during the daytime hours Sunday, but we're definitely not expecting the coverage from Saturday. There should be plenty of dry time on Sunday with breaks in the clouds from time to time.

Highs on Sunday will still be in the 70s and 80s, but the humidity will be a bit more tolerable.

We really start to dry out Sunday night and things only get better as we head into the start of next week. By Monday, things will be feeling much better outside with less humidity and less heat.

Have a great weekend!

