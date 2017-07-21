Saginaw police investigate cutting - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw police investigate cutting

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a cutting.

It happened Friday night on the 3000 block of Birch Park Drive in Saginaw.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.