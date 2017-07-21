Martinez goes deep twice to lead Tigers past Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Victor Martinez hit two home runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Friday night.

Anibal Sanchez (2-0) gave up three runs and six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 5 2/3 innings for the Tigers, who lost star Miguel Cabrera to a right clavicle contusion in the fourth inning. Cabrera had X-rays that were negative and is listed as day-to-day.

Justin Wilson pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances.

Ervin Santana (11-7) had his shortest outing of the season for the Twins. He gave up five runs and seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.

