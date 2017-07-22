A wet weekend could spoil outdoor plans

Outside of the rain, it's the humidity that will really be the story this weekend. Even with temperatures in the low 80s, which is near average for this time of year, the humidity will make it rather uncomfortable outside. With that being said, it will be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy all weekend as there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow.

Today:

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms is during the morning hours across Mid-Michigan, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will top out in the low 80s, but with winds out of the east southeast at about 5 to 10 mph, there won't be much in the way of relief.

Tonight:

The mugginess continues, especially when you factor in light winds out of the east at 5 mph. Opening the windows tonight won't be a big help once the temperatures cool off. Although, with scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering overnight, it won't be a good idea to open the windows anyways. Lows tonight will dip down to around 70.

Tomorrow:

Outdoor plans won't be very fun with the high humidity sticking around Mid-Michigan. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be present once again, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be similar to today in the low 80s with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday and Tuesday:

We dry out on Monday as high pressure builds into Mid-Michigan. This will leave us with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday as highs cool off into the mid to upper 70s. This will be some welcome change as the humidity decreases. By Tuesday, we can expect mostly sunny skies with high pressure keeping us dry for a second day. Highs on Tuesday will jump back into the low 80s.

