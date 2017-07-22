Port Huron to Mackinac Island sailboat race has started

The annual Port Huron to Mackinac Island sailboat race is underway on Lake Huron.

The Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race began Saturday near the Blue Water Bridge connecting the U.S. and Canada.

More than 200 boats and roughly 2,500 sailors were expected to be in the race which includes two courses. The Cove Island course is 259 nautical miles (480 kilometers) and the Shore Course is 204 nautical miles (378 kilometers). Winners are determined based on a handicapping system.

Boats are expected to arrive at Mackinac Island Sunday or Monday. The event is organized by Detroit's Bayview Yacht Club and sponsored by Kalamazoo-based Bell's Brewery.

