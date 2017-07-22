Man fatally shot near Western Michigan University campus

A 21-year-old man has been fatally shot in Kalamazoo near Western Michigan University's campus.

WOOD TV and MLive.com report that police found the man about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. He later died at a hospital and police say he is not believed to have been a student at the school.

Witnesses told investigators the shooting occurred during a fight and that another man ran away after firing the shot. No arrests were made as of Saturday morning.

