Man fatally shot near Western Michigan University campus - WNEM TV 5

Man fatally shot near Western Michigan University campus

Posted: Updated:
KALAMAZOO, MI (AP) -

 A 21-year-old man has been fatally shot in Kalamazoo near Western Michigan University's campus.
   WOOD TV and MLive.com report that police found the man about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. He later died at a hospital and police say he is not believed to have been a student at the school.
   Witnesses told investigators the shooting occurred during a fight and that another man ran away after firing the shot. No arrests were made as of Saturday morning.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.