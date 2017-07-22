Macomb clerk wants probe into relocation of court records - WNEM TV 5

Macomb clerk wants probe into relocation of court records

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
LANSING, MI (AP) -

More than 270 tax-foreclosed properties in eight Michigan counties will be offered at public auctions.
   The state Treasury department says the auctions will be held between July 31 and Aug. 28.
   The residential and commercial properties in Branch, Clinton, Iosco, Keweenaw, Livingston, Luce, Mecosta and Shiawassee counties have been foreclosed due to delinquent property taxes. The counties have chosen to use the state of Michigan as their foreclosing governmental unit.
   The state says bidders assume the responsibility to thoroughly research the properties with the municipalities where the parcels are located.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.